‘We’ve become a country of sufferers’: Suhel Seth slams Delhi-NCR’s civic chaos and planning failures

Author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth has launched a scathing critique of Delhi-NCR’s governance, infrastructure, and civic planning, calling the region a “national embarrassment” and accusing authorities of apathy and incompetence.

In a sharply worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Seth wrote, “It’s an absolute shame that Delhi has pathetic governance both in terms of traffic and upkeep. When CMs are busy sweeping streets and taking dips in a river, this is what happens. And as for the police: I don’t think they exist any longer. Unless they are invisible like Mr India.”

His comments, echoing the frustration of countless city residents, come amid growing criticism of NCR’s civic decay — marked by crumbling roads, endless traffic jams, and frequent waterlogging.

Speaking earlier on an ANI podcast, Seth expanded his critique, declaring that India’s civil engineering and planning are among the worst in the world.

“We’ve obliterated the use of technology in infrastructure. We have no care,” he said, describing Gurugram — home to top firms like Coca-Cola, EY, HeromotoCorp, Apollo, Max, and Fortis — as a city of stark contrasts where the wealthy live amid “slumlike” conditions.

Seth argued that Gurugram’s rise wasn’t driven by planning but by corporate happenstance. “It didn’t grow because of Hindustan Lever. It grew because GE and Genpact came in first for back-office operations. The city boomed around that, not planning,” he observed.

Drawing a sharp comparison with China’s long-term infrastructure vision, Seth recalled visiting Beijing as part of British Airways’ advisory board. “When we reached the airport, 60% of it was shuttered. They said it was planned for 2040. In India, we still build using 1947 thinking,” he said.

This isn’t Seth’s first public rebuke of the capital region’s civic failures. He previously mocked Delhi-NCR’s chronic flooding, quipping that it was “the only place on the planet that can boast of two Venices side by side — Gurugram and Delhi.” On another occasion, he described Gurugram as “a shame on this country,” citing the paradox of liquor stores outnumbering working traffic lights and garbage heaps bordering luxury apartments.

Seth concluded by urging a “non-hostile takeover” of civic systems to restore governance and accountability. “We’ve become a country of suffering and sufferers,” he said, calling for decisive leadership and a complete reimagining of how India builds and maintains its cities.

His remarks have sparked strong reactions online, with many residents agreeing that Delhi-NCR’s deteriorating infrastructure reflects a deeper governance crisis.