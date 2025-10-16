Diwali to be quieter in Gurugram? Residents can purchase green crackers from Oct 18-21 from designated spots

Gurugram is gearing up for a quieter Diwali this year as authorities enforce a strict ban on most firecrackers across the city to curb rising air pollution and safeguard public health.

The District Magistrate, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) and other environmental laws, prohibited the manufacturing, sale, and use of almost all types of firecrackers—including series crackers, laris, and barium salt-based fireworks.

Only “green crackers” approved by official authorities will be allowed this festive season. Residents can purchase these eco-friendly crackers only from October 18 to October 21 at designated points identified by the local administration. Importantly, only products listed on the NEERI website will be permitted.

Even then, bursting green crackers will be allowed for limited hours: 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali and the day before. Authorities have made it clear that no firecrackers brought in from outside the NCR region will be allowed.

The ban also extends to online sales, which remain prohibited. Law enforcement and pollution control officers have been tasked with monitoring compliance, and violators may face strict legal action under environmental protection and explosives laws.

Officials said the move is part of Gurugram’s ongoing campaign to reduce health risks caused by air pollution, which tends to worsen during the winter months.

Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to toxic particulate matter that spikes during the festive season. Experts have warned that winter smog combined with firecracker emissions could push pollution levels to hazardous levels.