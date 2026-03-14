Donald Trump vows Hormuz will be ‘OPEN, SAFE, and FREE’, warns of action against Iran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States will ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, safe, and free, warning that Washington is prepared to take strong military action if Iran attempts to disrupt shipping in the strategic waterway.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE updates: Trump warns of heavy strikes on Iran, urges global navies to secure Hormuz

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In a post on Truth Social amid rising tensions in West Asia, Trump said the US would not allow any threat to global trade routes and called on other major countries to join efforts to secure the passage.

“One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!” Trump said, adding that several nations affected by instability in the region should deploy naval forces alongside the United States.

He named China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries as potential partners, saying they should send warships to the Gulf to ensure that the route remains secure for global energy shipments and commercial traffic.

"One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!" - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/8XzG2aTmQT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2026

Trump also accused Iran of trying to threaten the waterway despite suffering heavy military setbacks in recent strikes. According to him, even a weakened Iran could still disrupt shipping by using drones, naval mines, or short-range missile attacks along the coastline or inside the strait.

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The US president warned that Washington would respond forcefully to any such move. He said American forces were ready to continue military operations, including targeting Iranian boats and coastal positions, if needed to keep the sea lane open.

The statement comes at a time when the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has raised fears of wider escalation in the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, with a significant portion of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the narrow corridor.

Any disruption to traffic in the strait could have a major impact on global energy markets, shipping costs, and inflation worldwide. Oil traders are closely monitoring developments, as even temporary restrictions in the Gulf region can push crude prices sharply higher and affect fuel costs across major importing countries, including India, China, Japan, and European nations.