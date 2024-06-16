Annamalai blasts Stalin, says he has shown disregard for Constitution by making midnight arrests

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Sunday slammed state Chief Minister MK Stalin for celebrating the INDIA bloc's success in the Lok Sabha elections. The DMK-led alliance swept the state by bagging all 39 Lok Sabha seats. Today, Annamalai said the DMK has made it a habit to cover its administrative and governance failures by celebrating matters that wouldn't be of any interest to the people of Tamil Nadu. "In one such celebration yesterday, TN CM Thiru @mkstalin claimed "Moral Victory" over the BJP, like every other party in the I.N.D.I. Alliance," he said.

The BJP's firebrand leader said that as a recurring habit, Stalin gobbles and throws the piece of paper handed over to him without ascertaining if the contents are true. "Our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl has shown the highest respect and regard for the constitution since his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, contrary to the claim of Thiru @mkstalin that our Hon PM is reminded of the constitution only now."

Annamalai trashed Stalin's claim that the INDIA bloc made Prime Minister Narendra Modi bow down before the Constitution. "It's my duty to remind the CM of TN about Modi avl's life and the respect he has for the Indian constitution, which for the I.N.D.I. Alliance is nothing but a piece of paper that can be trampled whenever and wherever they are in power."

The BJP state chief said Stalin needs to be reminded that the "INDIA bloc is a conglomerate of opportunists, dynasts and corrupt from across the country, who fought an election and still could not cross the number of seats BJP won in this election". He said all the 13 parties which have at least one MP as part of the INDIA bloc has a total of 232 seats and still couldn't cross BJP's 240 MPs.

"In Tamil, there is a fable of a man dreaming of reaching a city that doesn’t have a path to go. TN CM is currently living in that world through his 'Moral Victory'. Thiru @mkstalin, a CM who has shown utter disregard for the constitution by making midnight arrests for social media posts while letting criminals loiter the streets, stonewalling programmes implemented by the Central Govt, and is in alliance today with a party that put our constitution to the grave threat should be the last person to give lectures on our constitution."

Annamalai said Stalin had shown little interest in fulfilling the demands of the people of Tamil Nadu, which remained unattended for decades, instead of inventing new reasons for celebrating, the state would be better off.