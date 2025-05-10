'Does US guarantee Pakistan will not use its territory for terrorism?': Owaisi challenges ceasefire optics  

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that India must continue to pursue those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, irrespective of ceasefire developments. In a statement on X (formally Twitter), the Hyderabad MP expressed disappointment that the ceasefire announcement came from the President of the United States rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting concerns over potential internationalisation of the Kashmir issue.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Reiterating his support for the Indian government and armed forces in situations involving external threats, Owaisi stated, “This will continue,” as he commended the military for their bravery and operational excellence. He paid tribute to Army jawan M Murali Naik and ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa, and extended prayers for the civilians who were killed or injured during the recent conflict.

While expressing hope that the ceasefire would offer relief to those residing in border regions, Owaisi called for introspection. “India is strong when it is united; our enemies benefit when Indians fight Indians,” he said, urging the political class and the public to reflect on recent events.

As long as Pakistan uses its territory for terrorism against India, there can be no permanent peace. #Ceasefire or no ceasefire we must pursue the terrorists responsible for #Pahalgam attack.



I have always stood by the government & the armed forces against external aggression.… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 10, 2025

However, the AIMIM chief also raised several concerns regarding the ceasefire. “I wish our PM @narendramodi had announced the ceasefire rather than the President of a foreign country,” he said, adding that India has historically opposed third-party mediation, referencing the Simla Agreement of 1972. He questioned the rationale behind holding discussions on neutral territory and sought transparency regarding the agenda of these talks.

Advertisement

Owaisi further asked whether the United States could guarantee that Pakistan would cease using its territory to launch terror operations against India. He queried whether the government’s objective — to deter Pakistan from future attacks — had been achieved. “Was our goal to get a Trump-brokered ceasefire or was it to bring Pakistan to such a position that it would not even dream of another terror attack?” he remarked.

He emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to have Pakistan placed back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Owaisi also called for global efforts to disarm Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, describing the country as a threat to international security. “At some point or other, the world leaders have to decide if this country should even be allowed to have nuclear bombs,” he stated.

Advertisement

He expressed concern over increasing threats, including the recent appearance of drones near Srinagar airport and attacks on healthcare infrastructure. Owaisi criticised the approval of a $1 billion loan to Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), referring to the institution as the “International Militant Fund” in this context. “How did the USA, Germany, and Japan agree to this?” he asked.

Owaisi accused Pakistan of failing in governance and economic management, alleging that the country “misuses Islam” to create instability in India and foster communal discord. He also alleged that individuals identified as terrorists by the United States continued to receive backing from the Pakistan Army in regions such as Bahawalpur and Muridke.

(With inputs from PTI)