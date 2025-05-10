Pakistan violated the self-sought truce on May 10 by shelling at multiple locations along the LoC in Palanwalla sector in Jammu. Multiple explosions were also heard as air defense systems shot down drone/suspicious UAVs in Baramulla.

According to reports, Pakistan is using artillery to fire along LoC in Akhnoor, Rajouri RS Pura, Palanwalla sector in Jammu. Blackouts were declared in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pathankot and other areas.

Sources said BSF has been asked to retaliate with full force against Pakistani violations. The violations come barely a few hours after Pakistan called the India side and asked for truce.

The agreement was reached between the two countries after the Pakistan side reached out to India.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir wrote on X (formally Twitter), "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the arrangement was initiated by a call from the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations at 15:35 IST.

“It was agreed between them that both sides will stop firing and military action on land, air, and sea from 17:00 hrs IST today,” Misri said. The two DGMOs will speak again on May 12 at noon.

ll आवश्यक सूचना ll

बाड़मेर में तत्काल प्रभाव से ब्लैक आउट किया जाता है l

जिला प्रशासन बाड़मेर — Barmer District Collector & Magistrate (@BarmerDm) May 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump on May 10 said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Trump said that the countries agreed to do so after a long night of talks mediated by the States. He also congratulated both the countries for “using common sense and great intelligence”.

After four days of missile strikes and military posturing, India and Pakistan have agreed to a halt in military operations — brokered by a direct military call, not diplomacy, Indian officials clarified on May 10.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cleared a $1-billion tranche for Pakistan as part of its $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) lending program and $1.3 billion tranche under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) in its board meeting held on May 9.

India abstained from voting in the meeting as it raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programmes for Pakistan given its “poor track record” and also on the possibility of “misuse of debt financing funds for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism”, an official release by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India said.