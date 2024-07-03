'Don't add fuel to fire...': PM Modi warns Opposition on conflict in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on Manipur, which has been on the edge for over a year due to ongoing tension between Kukis and Meities. "The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur," the Prime Minister said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

"More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people arrested. The incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur. Today, schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions are open in the state," the Prime Minister said, adding that the central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace.

Manipur plunged into crisis in May last year, after Kukis and Meities clashed with each other, leaving over 200 dead. The clash erupted after the Kukis organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Opposition has attacked Prime Minister Modi for the conflict and questioned why he has not visited the trouble-hit state as yet.

Today, PM Modi said that the Home Minister visited Manipur and stayed there for days and MoS Home stayed there for many weeks. He said the opposition was trying to add fuel to the fire. "I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to the fire will be rejected by Manipur," he said.

Referring to Manipur's troubled past, the Prime Minister said that those who know the history of the state understand the root cause of the conflict. He also underlined that Manipur is a small state, but even here, the President's rule was imposed at least 10 times. "Congress should not forget that the President's rule had to be used ten times in such a small state. There had to be some issues."

The Prime Minister further said that in 1993, the violence started and it was so intense that it had lasted for over 5 years. He said the central government was extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the flood situation. "Today, 2 teams of NDRF have reached Manipur."