'Don't compare with Manipur': Supreme Court dismisses plea in Sandeshkhali case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that requested a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into allegations of sexual violence against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

The petitioner attempted to draw parallels with a similar situation in Manipur last year where an SIT probe was initiated. However, Justice BV Nagarathna discouraged the comparison with the situation in Manipur.

The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, noted that the Calcutta High Court has already taken note of the issue and has the authority to grant the petitioner's requested relief.

“Let there be no dual forums,” the bench said while granting liberty to the PIL petitioner to approach the high court.

Petitioner-lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the PIL after the bench showed reluctance to entertain the matter, leading to its dismissal.

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, is experiencing violent protests.

The unrest is linked to accusations against local Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters, who are alleged to have engaged in land grabbing and sexual assault.

Sheikh has been on the run since a mob, supposedly connected to him, assaulted Enforcement Directorate officials who were investigating his premises in relation to a corruption case.

Numerous women in North 24 Parganas district have come forward, alleging Trinamool leaders of engaging in land grab and committing sexual assault.

Accusations have been leveled against Shahjahan Sheikh, Uttam Sardar, and Shibaprasad Hazra for their alleged involvement in sexually harassing women in the Sandeshkhali area of the district. Notably, Uttam Sardar has already been taken into custody.

In response to the incident, the police have taken further action, introducing IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder) into the case. This decision followed a survivor recording her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate.

