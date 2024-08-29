'Don't show us your bloodshot eyes': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Mamata Banerjee's 'if Bengal burns' remark

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed out a strongly worded response to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. His response came after Banerjee threatened that if Bengal burns, then Assam and Delhi too will bear the brunt.

While replying to Banerjee's remarks, he said that she was trying to set India to fire with her "politics of failure". He also said that it does not suit the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief to speak divisive language.

"Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us your bloodshot eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language," Sarma said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking at the foundation day of TMC's student wing, Mamata attacked the BJP over the violence during the Bengal Bandh and the Nabanna Abhijan protest. "If Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn," she said.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika doubled down on Sarma's reply to Banerjee and said that she cannot bully and threaten the people of Assam.

"She can't control law and order in her state and is threatening us. It will not happen in Assam, I am assuring you. I would like to request Mamata Banerjee, she is a very senior leader and a long-time CM, she should know how to speak in public. I seriously condemn it," Hazarika was quoted as saying by newswire ANI.

He also assured that Banerjee cannot do anything in Assam unless the BJP government is here and Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Banerjee's 'if Bengal burns' remark and demand strict action against her. Stating that her remarks threaten unrest across states, Majumdar said that she no longer deserves to hold such an important position.

"She must resign immediately," he added. He also accused Banerjee of shamelessly making anti-national remarks. Majumdar said that declaring 'I never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done' is nothing less than "blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state."