Double threat: Bay of Bengal cyclone, Arabian Sea depression to bring heavy rains to south India

The system is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28, bringing widespread heavy rain and strong winds across coastal and inland regions.  

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2025 4:25 PM IST
Double threat: Bay of Bengal cyclone, Arabian Sea depression to bring heavy rains to south India The sea in these regions will remain rough to very rough, posing risks for small vessels and fishermen. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27 and further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The system is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28, bringing widespread heavy rain and strong winds across coastal and inland regions.  

According to the IMD, the storm could pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, when it crosses the Andhra Pradesh coast. Sea conditions are expected to be “very rough to high,” prompting authorities to issue a complete suspension of fishing activities across the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coasts. 

States on high alert 

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Rayalaseema between October 27 and 30, with the most intense activity expected on October 28 and 29. 

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to see extremely heavy rain exceeding 21 cm, particularly from October 27 to 29. 
  • Telangana could face similar conditions on October 28, while south Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh are bracing for torrential downpours through October 29. 
  • Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Coastal Karnataka will continue to experience heavy rainfall spells through October 28. 

Impact & Precautions 

IMD has warned of widespread flooding, uprooting of trees, crop damage, and disruption of power and communication lines in affected areas. Low-lying coastal districts may experience storm surges up to one metre above the astronomical tide, leading to inundation of vulnerable areas. 

Authorities have urged coastal hutment dwellers to move to safer shelters, and advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm activity. Tourism, surface transport, and offshore operations have also been advised to remain suspended. 

Arabian Sea system 

Meanwhile, another depression over the east-central Arabian Sea is moving southwestwards and could bring heavy rains and squally winds along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts until October 27. The sea in these regions will remain rough to very rough, posing risks for small vessels and fishermen. 

The coming days will see severe weather across much of southern and eastern India, with potential spillover effects into central and northeastern states by the end of the month. The IMD has issued orange and red alerts for vulnerable districts and urged the public to monitor official weather updates closely.

Published on: Oct 26, 2025 3:32 PM IST
