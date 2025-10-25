Severe cyclonic storm to hit AP coast near Kakinada on Oct 28, IMD issues red alert

A depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said the weather system is moving west-northwest and will likely strengthen into a deep depression by October 26, a cyclonic storm by October 27, and further into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

The storm is projected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm on the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening or night of October 28, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

In anticipation, heavy rain is likely at isolated locations across Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram districts. Thunderstorms and lightning may occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 25 and 28.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are also expected to receive rainfall, as indicated in an earlier IMD bulletin. For Chennai and nearby districts, the forecast includes cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and possible thunderstorms.

A warning has been issued for fishermen: squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely along the Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, as well as over the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

The Indian Coast Guard has launched a wide-reaching effort to alert seafarers and fisherfolk, urging them to return to the nearest harbour. “Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft over sea and its Radar stations across the coasts are alerting fishermen at sea to take caution and requesting fishing vessels to return to nearest harbour for safety at the earliest,” it said.

The IMD also reported that Oothu in Tirunelveli recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 14 cm, while Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga saw the least at 1 cm over the last 24 hours.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 25 to 29. Those already at sea are urged to return immediately, the bulletin added.