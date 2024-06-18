Drains turned red: Communal clashes erupt in Odisha, curfew imposed, internet suspended in Balasore

Internet services are suspended, and a curfew has been imposed on Tuesday morning in Odisha's coastal town of Balasore. This comes after clashes broke out between two communities over alleged cow slaughter during Bakri Eid on road, according to the police.

The clashes erupted on Monday in Patrapada area of the town, after several localites said that they saw water in the drains turn red which they alleged to be animal blood.

One group accused the other of killing cows, thus, the two communities confronted each other. This resulted in stone pelting, which injured at least fifteen people, including five police officers. In the region, the district administration enforced Section 144 of the CrPC.

On Monday night, tensions flared as members of one community launched attacks on the residences of another community in the Golapokhari, Motiganj, and Cinema Chhak areas of the city. This violent episode involved the hurling of stones, sticks, and glass bottles, destroying vehicles and properties. The assailants invaded several villages, damaging homes, igniting fires, and vandalising the streets. To control the chaos, law enforcement resorted to firing warning shots.

“We have imposed curfew in Balasore municipality areas and shut down internet in some communally-sensitive areas to prevent any further clashes. We are appealing people not to come out of their homes. Strict action would be taken against those responsible for the clashes,” said Balasore SP Sagarika Nath, HT reported.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi instructed the district collector to take all necessary measures to restore calm and safeguard public order. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi and Sadar MLA Manas Kumar Dutt urged members of both communities to uphold peace.

The town of Bhadrak in Odisha had last witnessed a curfew in April 2017 due to communal unrest sparked by derogatory remarks on Ramnavami made on Facebook. Despite the enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC, clashes ensued when a group of youths targeted shops owned by a different community, leading to retaliatory actions. The destructive cycle culminated in the imposition of a curfew by the state government as numerous shops were set ablaze by vandals from each side.