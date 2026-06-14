India is set to mark a significant milestone in its indigenous defence technology journey with the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, one of the country's most advanced airborne surveillance platforms.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced, "A ceremony for the declaration of Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System is planned on 25 June 2026 at Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), DRDO, Bengaluru. The FOC is a major milestone achieved for an indigenous system of systems such as the Netra AEW&C."

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But what exactly is Netra, and why does its operational clearance matter?

What is Netra AEW&C?

The Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system is an airborne radar and surveillance platform developed by India's DRDO, primarily through its Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru. Mounted on a modified aircraft, Netra acts as a flying command-and-control centre that can detect, track and coordinate responses against aerial and surface threats over vast distances.

In simple terms, it is often described as an "eye in the sky" because it gives military commanders a comprehensive real-time picture of the battlespace far beyond the reach of ground-based radars.

How does it work?

The Netra system is integrated onto the Brazilian-made Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft, which has been heavily modified to accommodate the radar and mission systems. The aircraft carries an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar mounted in a dorsal fairing above the fuselage.

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Unlike conventional radars that mechanically rotate, AESA radars electronically steer their beams, enabling them to:

Detect and track multiple airborne targets simultaneously.

Monitor large swathes of airspace.

Identify low-flying aircraft and cruise missiles that may evade ground-based radars.

Relay information securely to friendly aircraft, ground stations and command centres.

The aircraft also carries advanced Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems, electronic and communication intelligence sensors, secure data links, and onboard mission-control consoles for operators.

Why are AEW&C systems important?

Airborne early warning aircraft provide a decisive advantage in modern warfare because they extend the radar horizon beyond what is possible from the ground. The curvature of the Earth limits the range of land-based radars, especially against low-flying targets. By operating at high altitudes, AEW&C aircraft can detect incoming threats much earlier.

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What makes Netra significant for India?

Netra represents a major step towards defence self-reliance under India's indigenous military technology programmes. Before its development, India relied heavily on imported airborne warning systems, such as the larger Phalcon AWACS mounted on Russian Il-76 aircraft.

While the Phalcon platform offers 360-degree coverage and longer endurance, Netra fills a complementary role by providing a lighter, more flexible and domestically developed capability. Indigenous development also reduces dependence on foreign suppliers for upgrades, maintenance and future expansion.

The project has involved contributions from multiple Indian public and private sector partners, making it a showcase for India's growing aerospace and defence ecosystem.

What does Final Operational Clearance (FOC) mean?

The Final Operational Clearance (FOC) is a certification that confirms the platform has successfully completed all major developmental, testing and user-evaluation phases and is ready for full operational deployment by the armed forces.

Achieving FOC indicates that the system has met the required performance benchmarks under realistic operating conditions and can now be fielded as a mature military capability. For a complex "system of systems" like Netra — which integrates radar, sensors, communications, software, electronic warfare equipment and airborne platforms — FOC is considered a landmark achievement.

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The success of the Netra programme is expected to feed into India's next-generation airborne surveillance ambitions. DRDO is also working on larger and more capable AEW&C platforms that could provide all-round radar coverage and enhanced endurance for the Indian Air Force.