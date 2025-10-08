Dulquer Salman, Prithviraj homes searched in crackdown on Bhutan-linked luxury car racket

Top Malayalam film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran were among several high-profile individuals whose homes were searched Wednesday in connection with a luxury car smuggling racket operating via Bhutan.

Code-named Operation Numkhor, the sweeping crackdown spanned 17 to 19 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Central and state agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs, are investigating a syndicate accused of illegally importing high-end vehicles—such as Land Cruisers, Defenders, and Maseratis—into India using forged documents.

The racket allegedly exploited fraudulent registrations, falsely claiming affiliation with entities like the Indian Army or US Embassy to evade steep import duties that can exceed 160%.

The illegally imported cars were reportedly sold at undervalued prices to high-net-worth individuals, including celebrities. Sources estimate that 150 to 200 vehicles may have entered Kerala through this channel; so far, 36 to 39 have been seized.

Actor Amit Chakkalackal was also named among those raided. Investigators are scrutinizing both the owners and sellers of these vehicles. Auto workshops and car dealers are also under the scanner.

Under Indian law, such imports are prohibited without specific exemptions. Once seized, these vehicles are classified as contraband under the Customs Act, with violators facing potential fines, confiscation, and prosecution under multiple statutes—including FEMA, the Motor Vehicles Act, the Income Tax Act, and GST regulations.

Officials stated that owners who fail to produce valid import and registration documents may face summons, arrests, and permanent seizure of the vehicles. In such cases, the registration of the car is also canceled.

The ED is reportedly analyzing financial trails linked to the undervalued transactions, while Customs is focusing on the routes and fake paperwork used to bring the vehicles in.

The investigation remains ongoing.