Durga Puja: Dashami could be washed out as Kolkata, Bengal face fresh heavy rain alert from IMD

Kolkata’s waterlogged streets may get worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall peaking on Dashami, October 2—threatening to dampen the final day of Durga Puja celebrations across Bengal.

Already reeling under widespread waterlogging, Kolkata and several districts in both South and North Bengal are bracing for more intense downpours this week. According to the IMD, rainfall across the region could range from 64.5 mm (heavy) to over 115 mm (very heavy), potentially worsening flooding and traffic disruptions.

“Light to moderate rain is very likely at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain (7–20 cm) at one or two places,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin, singling out districts including South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly.

Kolkata, along with Jhargram, Howrah, Nadia, and East Burdwan, is also expected to see heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) on Dashami. Gusty winds up to 50 kmph and lightning are likely in coastal areas such as East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, while thunderstorm activity is forecast in multiple South Bengal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

North Bengal won’t be spared either. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and both Dinajpur districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 2.

The IMD has issued a public advisory warning of waterlogging in low-lying zones, traffic snarls, and disruption in underpasses and key city roads between October 2 and 4. The warnings come amid viral videos showing streets submerged across Kolkata even before Puja festivities began—raising concerns about the city’s drainage infrastructure and urban planning.

Friday could bring fresh rainfall surges in Murshidabad, Birbhum, Burdwan, Nadia, Bankura, Purulia, and Hooghly, extending the wet spell beyond the Puja week.