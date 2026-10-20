Dussehra 2026: Long queues outside Fafda-Jalebi shops in Ahmedabad; customers wait up to 2 hours

READ THIS: Dussehra 2026: The story behind Ravana worship in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh village

Fafda-jalebi: A Dussehra tradition in Gujarat

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated across India to mark the victory of good over evil. While the festival is associated with Ravan effigy burnings, religious ceremonies and cultural events in several parts of the country, Gujarat has its own distinctive food tradition linked to the occasion.

For many Gujarati households, eating fafda and jalebi on Dussehra is an annual ritual. The combination of crispy, savoury fafda and sweet, syrup-soaked jalebi has become closely associated with the festival, making it a popular choice for breakfast on Vijayadashami.

Advertisement

Fafda is a crunchy snack prepared using gram flour and spices, while jalebi is made by deep-frying batter into circular shapes before soaking it in sugar syrup. The contrasting flavours and textures make the combination a favourite among residents during the festive season.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Long queues seen outside fafda-jalebi shops in Ahmedabad on the Dussehra festival, with large numbers of people turning up since early morning. Customers are waiting for 1–2 hours to buy the traditional Gujarati delicacy. The festive rush reflects Gujarat’s long-standing tradition of celebrating Dussehra with fafda and jalebi. — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Festive rush begins early in the morning

The queues outside Ahmedabad's sweet shops and snack outlets reflected the scale of demand for these traditional delicacies. With customers willing to wait for up to two hours, the morning rush highlighted how food continues to play an important role in Gujarat's festive celebrations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 221-foot Ravana in Delhi: ₹40 lakh, 7 tonnes of iron, 120 artisans behind giant effigy

For shopkeepers, Dussehra is an important occasion, as the demand for fafda and jalebi typically rises during the festival. Many customers prefer buying the snacks fresh from local shops rather than preparing them at home, contributing to the rush at popular outlets.

The tradition also brings families together, with people purchasing the delicacies to share at home with relatives and friends.