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HFCL shares: Why this multibagger stock gets 53% upside target despite 290% jump in 2026

HFCL shares: Why this multibagger stock gets 53% upside target despite 290% jump in 2026

HFCL268.81(5.00%)

HFCL's record quarterly performance, higher revenue guidance, expanding order book, stronger cash flow and improving working-capital position prompted Nuvama to raise its target price.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST
HFCL shares: Why this multibagger stock gets 53% upside target despite 290% jump in 2026HFCL's order book reached a record Rs 28,900 crore, with exports accounting for 57 per cent. Nuvama said this provided visibility, particularly from hyperscalers.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has raised its target price for HFCL Ltd to Rs 410 from Rs 380, implying an upside of 53 per cent despite the multibagger stock having risen 290 per cent in 2026. The brokerage cited HFCL's better-than-expected second-quarter performance and an upbeat outlook while reiterating its ‘Buy’ rating.

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HFCL reported record revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and profit after tax (PAT) in the second quarter of FY27, led largely by its telecom products business. The company also raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to more than 80 per cent from 40 per cent and indicated that its Rs 10,000 crore revenue target for FY29 could be achieved materially sooner.

“We are raising FY27E/28E Ebitda by 9 per cent each to reflect the Q2 beat on earnings and guidance upgrade. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a Q3FY28E target price of Rs 410 (earlier Rs 380) based on 18x EV/Ebitda. At CMP, the stock trades at 13.9 times FY28E EV/Ebitda on a fully diluted basis,” Nuvama said.

HFCL's record quarterly performance, higher revenue guidance, expanding order book, stronger cash flow and improving working-capital position prompted Nuvama to raise its target price. That said,  any moderation in artificial intelligence and data-centre capital expenditure, a reversal of supply-demand tightness, delays in completing HFCL's preform capacity and the unavailability of key raw materials are seen as major risks.

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HFCL's revenue rose 144 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27. Revenue from the telecom segment increased 333 per cent from a year earlier and 46 per cent sequentially, supported by higher volumes and pricing.

Ebida increased 231 per cent YoY, while the Ebitda margin expanded by 710 basis points from a year earlier and 660 basis points sequentially to 24.8 per cent. The improvement was driven by telecom products, although weakness in the turnkey contracts segment partly offset the gains, Nuvama said.

The company's earnings before interest and tax margin, before unallocable expenses, expanded by 810 basis points YoY to 23.6 per cent. The telecom products segment's margin improved by 710 basis points, while the defence business reported a margin of 6.3 per cent.

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The turnkey business weighed on revenue and profitability. Its revenue fell 73 per cent YoY, while the segment recorded an EBIT loss of Rs 120 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 35.90 crore in Q2FY26. Adjusted PAT rose 435 per cent YoY and 59 per cent sequentially.

HFCL's order book reached a record Rs 28,900 crore, with exports accounting for 57 per cent. Nuvama said this provided visibility, particularly from hyperscalers, while demand from telecom operators was also likely to pick up.

The company's balance sheet strengthened during the first half of FY27, with net working capital days declining to 155 from 202 previously. Inventory days fell to 75 from 104 in March 2026, while receivable days decreased to 141 from 183.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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