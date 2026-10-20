Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
US crude oil stocks in strategic reserve fall to their lowest level since 1982

US crude oil stocks in strategic reserve fall to their lowest level since 1982

Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.47%, to $110.07 a barrel by 0628 GMT, after touching $110.70 in the previous session, the highest since May 20.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 1:05 PM IST
US crude oil stocks in strategic reserve fall to their lowest level since 1982Brent crude approached a five-month high

US crude oil stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 282.7 million barrels last week, their lowest level since October 1982, according to Department of Energy data, as drawdowns under an agreement to release 172 million barrels coincided with rising concerns over energy supplies in the Gulf region.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent crude approaching a five-month high as traders assessed risks from Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reported assaults on vessels in the Gulf, keeping prices above $100 a barrel.

MUST READ | Brent crude could ease to $80 as oil supplies recover from disruptions: Goldman Sachs

Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.47%, to $110.07 a barrel by 0628 GMT, after touching $110.70 in the previous session, the highest since May 20. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery rose 0.36% to $104.03, while the more actively traded December contract increased 26 cents, or 0.26%, to $98.80.

Ship-tracking firm Kpler reported at least 18 vessels had been attacked over two weeks, sustaining a risk premium in oil prices. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi energy, airport and military targets, including an Aramco site in Yanbu and the Shaybah oilfield.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | India is an important US ally, can't pivot from Russian oil overnight: Marco Rubio ahead of Mumbai visit

A Houthi attack on a training camp for government security forces in Yemen’s Shabwa province on Monday killed 58 people and injured more than 200, adding to concerns over regional stability and energy supplies.

ING analysts said oil markets were pricing in a significant risk premium amid volatility, which could gradually ease if oil flows remained uninterrupted. However, there were no signs of easing yet.

Uncertainty over Russia-related sanctions and tariffs also weighed on market sentiment. President Donald Trump issued an executive order waiving key sanctions and tariffs linked to Russia, but said he had not made a final decision. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials needed more time to assess the situation.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Brent oil futures hit $110 a barrel! These stocks to watch next week 

The International Energy Agency reported that Russian crude production rose by 65,000 barrels per day in September to 8.43 million barrels per day, remaining around 870,000 barrels per day below the year-earlier level.

KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer said additional Russian diesel supplies offered some relief, but traders remained focused on the risk of further damage to Gulf energy infrastructure.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more