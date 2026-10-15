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221-foot Ravana in Delhi: ₹40 lakh, 7 tonnes of iron, 120 artisans behind giant effigy

221-foot Ravana in Delhi: ₹40 lakh, 7 tonnes of iron, 120 artisans behind giant effigy

Around 120 artisans and workers were involved in the project, with craftsmen arriving from Chandigarh to help build the enormous structure

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  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 2:00 AM IST
221-foot Ravana in Delhi: ₹40 lakh, 7 tonnes of iron, 120 artisans behind giant effigyDelhi’s 221-foot Ravana is ready for Dussehra, after 3 months of work by 120 artisans

Delhi’s Dwarka is set to witness a spectacular Dussehra celebration this year, with a towering 221-foot effigy of Ravana emerging as the centrepiece of the festivities. Organisers claim that the structure, erected in Sector 10, could be the tallest Ravana effigy in the world, making it a major attraction for visitors during the festival, India Today reported on Wednesday.

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Organised by the Dwarka Sri Ramleela Society, the massive effigy is as tall as a 22-storey building. It will be accompanied by two other giant figures representing Ravana’s brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad, each standing 90 feet tall. All three effigies are scheduled to be set ablaze during the traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony on Dussehra.

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Three months of work by 120 artisans

Creating an effigy of this scale required months of planning, extensive resources and considerable manpower. According to Akash Rajesh Gehlot, chairman of the Dwarka Sri Ramleela Society, the construction took approximately three months to complete.

Around 120 artisans and workers were involved in the project, with craftsmen arriving from Chandigarh to help build the enormous structure. Approximately seven tonnes of iron were used to construct the effigy, providing the framework needed to support its extraordinary height.

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Ensuring stability was another significant challenge. A pit measuring 10 feet deep was dug into the ground to secure the structure and help it withstand outdoor conditions.

Waterproof clothing and a 25-foot crown

Beyond its sheer size, the Ravana effigy features several distinctive design elements. Its attire has been made using waterproof velvet, adding an elaborate finish while helping protect the structure from rain.

The crown is another striking feature, measuring an impressive 25 feet in height. The detailing, clothing and scale of the effigy have been designed to make it stand out during the celebrations.

The entire project has cost approximately Rs 40 lakh, reflecting the expenses involved in materials, construction and the labour required to bring the massive figure to life.

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ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' to release on November 5. Advance bookings open on Dussehra

Remote-controlled Ravan Dahan

This year’s celebrations will also incorporate technology into the traditional ritual. According to the organisers, the Ravana effigy will be ignited using a remote-controlled mechanism rather than being set alight manually. Green crackers are also planned as part of the spectacle.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana in the Ramayana.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 2:00 AM IST
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