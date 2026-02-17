Dwarka SUV crash: Teen, accused of running over 23-year-old, granted interim bail for class 10 board exams

A 17-year-old boy accused of driving an SUV that fatally hit a 23-year-old man in Delhi's Dwarka has been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board to sit for his Class 10 board examinations.

Police said the minor, who was allegedly driving without a valid licence, had earlier been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home before receiving temporary relief for his exams.

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Accident and initial investigation

The crash occurred on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in southwest Delhi. A PCR call about a fatal road accident was received at 11:57 am, after which police reached the spot and found two cars, including a taxi and a motorcycle, in a damaged state.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene. Police said the SUV first collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and then rammed into a parked taxi on the roadside.

The taxi driver, Ajit Singh, sustained injuries and was shifted to IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion is awaited.

Probe, autopsy and legal action

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All vehicles involved in the crash have been seized and mechanically inspected. Police verified documents and collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the ongoing investigation.

The post-mortem report of Sahil Dhaneshra confirmed haemorrhagic shock as the cause of death, resulting from cranio-cerebral injuries, trauma to the right upper limb and damage to vital organs. Doctors noted that the injuries were consistent with the impact of a road traffic accident.

A case has been registered at Dwarka South police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said further investigation is underway.

Mother's appeal and allegations

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In a video message, the victim’s mother said she had raised her son alone and lost him due to someone's recklessness.

"I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother," she said, appealing to media organisations and residents of Dwarka to support her in seeking justice.

She also alleged that the SUV was being driven at high speed to film social media reels at the time of the incident. According to her, the Scorpio owned by the boy's father had been taken out along with his sister to record reels.