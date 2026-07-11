E20 fuel price: Why E20 petrol is not cheaper than pure petrol despite 20% ethanol blending

India has achieved nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20), but one question continues to puzzle consumers: if one-fifth of every litre of petrol is ethanol, why hasn't the fuel become cheaper? The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has now sought to answer that question, saying E20 is designed to improve India's energy security and reduce dependence on imported crude oil—not necessarily to lower pump prices when crude oil prices are relatively low.

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In a detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document, the ministry said the economics of ethanol procurement currently make E20 more expensive to produce than pure petrol, even though it contains less fossil fuel.

Why is E20 petrol not cheaper than pure petrol?

According to the ministry, the government procures ethanol from domestic producers at fixed prices to ensure farmers receive remunerative returns. Maize-based ethanol is currently purchased at around Rs 71.86 per litre, excluding GST, transportation, storage and depot handling charges.

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At the same time, international crude oil prices are hovering around $70 per barrel. At these levels, the ministry said producing E20 petrol costs more than producing conventional petrol without ethanol.

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Unlike crude oil, whose prices fluctuate daily based on global demand, geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions, ethanol procurement prices remain largely fixed. As a result, blending ethanol into petrol does not automatically reduce production costs.

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What makes E20 fuel more expensive to produce?

The ministry explained that ethanol prices reflect the cost of feedstock procurement, processing, logistics and storage, and are linked to the government's objective of ensuring stable income for farmers.

It said the purpose of ethanol blending is not to create a cheaper fuel in the short term but to diversify India's fuel basket and reduce dependence on imported crude oil.

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However, the ministry noted that the economics could change if global crude prices rise sharply. If crude oil climbs to around $120-$130 per barrel, ethanol would become comparatively cheaper, making E20 more economical to produce than conventional petrol.

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Does ethanol blending reduce petrol prices?

The government said consumers should view the programme as a mechanism for price stability rather than lower prices.

With nearly 20% of every litre of petrol sold in India now consisting of domestically produced ethanol, the country is less exposed to fluctuations in international crude oil markets. This helps cushion consumers from sharp fuel price increases during geopolitical crises or supply disruptions.

According to data cited by the ministry, petrol prices in Delhi increased 5.58% between June 2022 and June 2026, significantly lower than the increases recorded in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh during the same period. The government attributes part of this resilience to higher ethanol blending, which reduces crude oil imports.

The ministry also said the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme has saved over Rs 1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, replaced 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, reduced around 952 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and transferred more than Rs 1.66 lakh crore to farmers.

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