EC directs CBDT to verify any asset declaration mismatch in Rajeev Chandrasekhar's affidavit

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP's candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress had sent a complaint to the commission regarding a mismatch in actual and declared assets in his affidavit by Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

As per procedure, the EC today directed the CBDT to check the affidavit and verify the mismatch if any. According to the rule any mismatch and falsification of an affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the RP Act 1951.

The Kerala Congress on April 5 filed a complaint with the EC, flagging "glaring mistakes" in Chandrasekhar's affidavit. In a tweet, the party said: "Rajeev has declared assets of only 36 Cr. The whole world knows that he is a billionaire (8000 Cr)," it said.

"There are glaring mistakes in his affidavit itself, where he has shown his shares/bonds/debentures holding as a liability (negative) and manipulated the data to show a low figure of 36 Cr. He has written two different figures of 9 Cr and 13 Cr for in two different places."

The complaint was filed to @ECISVEEP @collectortvpm and EC Observer. Rajeev has declared assets of only 36 Cr. The whole world knows that he is a billionaire (8000 Cr) (1/n) pic.twitter.com/o7Df2yndUj — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) April 5, 2024

The Congress claimed that the BJP candidate has not declared two of his properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees "which is #408 and #445 in the posh neighbourhood of Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru, which are in the same compound."

"Rajeev has declared his four holding companies of Jupiter Capital which has 51 subsidiaries. He has declared the combined book value as 6.38 Cr, whereas the Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings by the companies show 1610.53 Cr. This is a very very gross violation," the Kerala unit of the grand old party said.