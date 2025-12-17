Kaynes Tech shares in focus on semiconductor manufacturing tie-ups with Mitsui, AOI

Kaynes Technology India Ltd, whose shares are down 33 per cent in the past one month, is in focus on Wednesday after a wholly-owned subsidiary Kaynes Semicon Private announced two strategic partnerships with Japan-based AOI Electronics Co Ltd and Mitsui & Co Ltd to support its upcoming semiconductor manufacturing operations in India. In a filing to NSE and BSE, the company said the partnerships would strengthen its capabilities across advanced packaging and supply-chain readiness, and support India’s efforts to emerge as a global semiconductor manufacturing hub.

Under a technology collaboration with AOI Electronics, Kaynes Semicon gained access to expertise in advanced packaging, panel-level packaging and wafer-level redistribution layer technologies. The partnership is expected to enable the company to offer turnkey back-end semiconductor solutions to global customers across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and communications segments, Kaynes Tech said in the stock exchange filing.

Raghu Panicker, chief executive officer of Kaynes Semicon, said the collaboration marked a key step in building high-value semiconductor capabilities in India and enhanced the company’s ability to serve the global semiconductor value chain from the country.

Separately, Kaynes Semicon entered into a strategic alliance with Mitsui & Co., a global trading and investment firm, to secure assured access to critical raw materials required for semiconductor manufacturing. These included lead frames, moulding compounds, die-attach materials, specialty gases and semiconductor-grade chemicals used in wafer fabrication and packaging.

The company said the supply-chain partnership aimed to mitigate global disruptions, improve reliability and support the creation of a more self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in India. Panicker said the tie-up with Mitsui was a foundational step towards operational readiness and scalable manufacturing.

Kaynes Semicon said the collaborations would accelerate the buildout of advanced semiconductor infrastructure in India, support the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, and strengthen India’s participation in the global semiconductor value chain.

Kaynes Semicon is focused on setting up fabrication and advanced packaging facilities to cater to domestic and global demand, while AOI Electronics specialises in semiconductor back-end processing and advanced packaging solutions. Mitsui operates across multiple sectors in more than 60 countries and has a presence in critical materials and technologies used in semiconductor manufacturing.