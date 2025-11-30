EC extends SIR schedule by one week, final roll now on Feb 14, 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a revised schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories, extending several key deadlines by one week.

In a statement, the commission said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11, a week later from the earlier deadline of December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026 in place of February 7.

Under the updated timeline, the qualifying date for enrolment has been extended to January 1, 2026, while the final electoral roll, originally scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026, will now be released on February 14, 2026.

The enumeration period has been extended until December 11, 2025, with rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations scheduled for the same day.

The update of the Control Table and preparation of the draft roll will take place on December 12, followed by the publication of the draft voter list on December 16.

From December 16, 2025, to January 15, 2026, voters can file claims and objections.

The notice phase—including issuance, hearing, and verification—will be conducted during this period. Decisions on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections will be handled concurrently by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from December 16 to February 7, 2026.

On February 10, 2026, the health parameters of the electoral rolls will be checked, and the Commission’s permission for final publication will be obtained ahead of the February 14 release.

The second phase of the SIR exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the completion of the first phase in Bihar.

The extension comes amid concerns raised by Opposition parties regarding the pace of the SIR process. They also highlighted the reported deaths of 26 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in several states during the ongoing revision.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier alleged that officials were being pressured to complete the SIR process.

The commission increased remuneration for BLOs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 and raised the payment for BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000.

The EC clarified that this extended deadline is intended to give citizens additional time to correct their names, addresses, or other details in the voter list, ensuring accuracy and preventing issues during upcoming elections.

(With inputs from ANI )