Maruti Suzuki E Vitara awarded 5 star rating in crash tests

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming electric SUV, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, has delivered a strong statement on safety, achieving near-perfect crash-test scores and underlining the carmaker’s focus on safer EVs for the mass market.

According to Bharat N-CAP data, the e Vitara scored 31.49 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection and 43 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection, placing it firmly in the 5-star safety territory under India’s crash-testing benchmarks. The results indicate high levels of protection in both frontal and side-impact scenarios.

In the frontal offset crash test, the electric SUV scored 15.49 out of 16, highlighting robust body structure and effective restraint systems. The side impact test delivered a full 16 out of 16, while the side pole impact assessment was marked as ‘OK’, signalling effective protection from side and curtain airbags during severe lateral crashes.

Safety equipment plays a key role in strong performance. The e Vitara is equipped with six airbags as standard, including front, side and curtain airbags, along with knee airbags for front occupants. Other standard safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt pretensioners with load limiters, seat belt reminders and pedestrian protection measures.

Child safety has also been a major highlight. The SUV comes with ISOFIX child seat anchor points on the two outer rear seats. Test results show full dynamic scores for both 18-month and 3-year-old child dummies when appropriate child restraint systems are used, in both frontal and side impact scenarios.

The crash-test assessment applies to multiple variants of the e Vitara, including the 49 kWh Delta and Zeta, and the 61 kWh Alpha trims, with testing conducted in September 2025.

For Maruti Suzuki, the results mark an important milestone as it prepares to enter the fast-growing electric SUV segment.

