System glitch hits Air India check-ins, IndiGo passengers complain of long delays

A third-party system glitch disrupted check-in operations at several airports on Tuesday, causing delays across multiple airlines, including Air India, the carrier said in a statement. Air India confirmed that the disruption had affected passengers nationwide. "A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India," the airline said.

FlightRadar24 showed the Departure Delay Index at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at Level 4, indicating widespread delays and cancellations.

Air India said its teams were working to stabilise operations. "Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises. We request passengers to check their flight status," the statement added.

Flyers of other airlines also reported delays. Vidhi Vora posted on X about an IndiGo flight from Goa to Kochi: "our flight from Goa to Kochi is delayed by more than 2 hours. No announcement at the airport, no message.. as compensation got 600 ka voucher.. are you serious? We are supposed to travel from Kochin another 2 hours drive.. is there a system for this?"

Another flyer, Abhishek, said, "Time of rescheduled flight departure already over but no departure and no information yet. Indigo trying to show reduced cancellation by unethical rescheduling. @PMOIndia please take note through ministry and DGCA."

Jigar Sisodhiya, a chartered accountant, too posted: "Another day, another IndiGo flight delay. Poor communication, zero accountability. When will India’s ‘on-time’ airline actually be on time?" He further said that in last one week, this flight was on time except today. "I travelled Dubai to Bombay (6E1456) on 27th November and had experienced the same 2 hrs delay. So, in last 5 days only my flight was delayed and your on ground staff don't even bother to communicate the reasons."

(With inputs from Amit Bhardwaj)