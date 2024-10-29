ECI dismisses Congress allegations of irregularities in Haryana assembly polls as 'baseless'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has firmly rejected allegations made by the Congress party regarding irregularities in the recent Haryana Assembly elections, labelling the claims as 'baseless.'

In a statement, the poll body urged Congress and other political parties to refrain from making "unfounded and sensational complaints" during critical periods such as polling and counting days. The ECI cautioned that such actions could incite public unrest, create unnecessary turbulence and disrupt social order.

The Commission's response follows Congress's concerns over the display of a 99 percent battery status on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the vote counting process. The party suggested that this raised suspicions of potential tampering and accused authorities of deliberately delaying the counting process.