ECI registers cases against BJP’s Karnataka candidates Tejasvi Surya, K Sudhakar and CT Ravi for violating MCC

As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday, the election commission has filed a case against BJP candidates Tejasvi Surya, K Sudhakar and CT Ravi for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

The police has registered a case against BJP’s South Bangalore candidate Tejasvi for allegedly soliciting for votes on the grounds of religion through social media.

On Thursday, Tejasvi had posted a video of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, writing, “PM Modi fulfilled the wish of crores of Indians” and “for Bharatiya has to survive, vote for Modi!”

The EC has filed cases against K Sudhakar for suspected bribery and undue influence on the voters. ₹4.8 crore was seized by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, the EC said. An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, the EC of Karnataka said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru candidate of BJP CT Ravi was also booked for allegedly promoting animosity between people through social media posts.