ECI registers cases against BJP’s Karnataka candidates Tejasvi Surya, K Sudhakar and CT Ravi for violating MCC

Cases were registered against Tejasvi Surya, K Sudhakar and CT Ravi as Karnataka went for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Tejasvi Surya Tejasvi Surya

As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday, the election commission has filed a case against BJP candidates Tejasvi Surya, K Sudhakar and CT Ravi for violating the model code of conduct (MCC). 

The police has registered a case against BJP’s South Bangalore candidate Tejasvi for allegedly soliciting for votes on the grounds of religion through social media. 

On Thursday, Tejasvi had posted a video of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, writing, “PM Modi fulfilled the wish of crores of Indians” and “for Bharatiya has to survive, vote for Modi!”

The EC has filed cases against K Sudhakar for suspected bribery and undue influence on the voters. ₹4.8 crore was seized by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, the EC said. An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, the EC of Karnataka said in a post on X. 

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru candidate of BJP CT Ravi was also booked for allegedly promoting animosity between people through social media posts.

Published on: Apr 27, 2024, 9:23 AM IST
