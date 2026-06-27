Economic security in focus: What Japan PM Sanae Takaichi's July India visit means for New Delhi

As global supply chains are being redrawn and competition over critical technologies intensifies, India and Japan are preparing to elevate one of Asia's most important strategic partnerships.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will travel to New Delhi from July 1 to 3 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders expected to push cooperation beyond traditional trade into semiconductors, critical minerals, resilient supply chains and economic security.

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The visit is set to provide fresh momentum to a relationship that has steadily expanded from infrastructure and investment to become a cornerstone of the Indo-Pacific strategy.

Economic security moves to the centre stage

One of the key themes of this year's summit is expected to be the implementation of the Joint Declaration on Economic Security Cooperation, a framework designed to strengthen collaboration in sectors considered vital for national resilience.

The declaration seeks to deepen cooperation in securing trusted and diversified supply chains, particularly for semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries and other strategic industries. It also envisages greater coordination on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, telecommunications and cybersecurity, while encouraging joint research, innovation and industrial partnerships.

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Another major objective is to reduce vulnerabilities arising from overdependence on single-country supply chains. India and Japan are expected to expand collaboration in manufacturing, logistics and investment, enabling businesses in both countries to build more resilient production networks across the Indo-Pacific.

Building on last year's roadmap

The upcoming summit builds upon the ambitious roadmap adopted during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo in 2025, where the two leaders unveiled a Joint Vision for the Next Decade covering eight broad pillars, including economic growth, economic security, technology and innovation, environmental cooperation, healthcare, mobility, people-to-people exchanges and state-prefecture partnerships.

At the same summit, the two countries also adopted a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, reflecting growing convergence on Indo-Pacific security and defence collaboration. They additionally agreed on an Action Plan for Human Resource Exchange aimed at facilitating the movement of more than 500,000 people over the next five years, including skilled and semi-skilled workers from India.

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Semiconductors, investment and supply chains in focus

Business leaders are expected to accompany Takaichi during the visit, underlining the economic significance of the summit. Japanese companies are looking to expand investments in India's manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in semiconductor production, electronics, clean mobility and next-generation technologies.

Japan has emerged as one of India's largest development and infrastructure partners, supporting flagship projects such as metro rail systems, industrial corridors and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project. Officials are also expected to discuss ways to accelerate Japanese investment into India's growing manufacturing sector while improving connectivity between businesses in both countries.

Beyond trade and investment, India and Japan have steadily broadened their engagement through the Quad, the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, defence exercises and cooperation on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.