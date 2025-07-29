Lord Meghnad Desai, a distinguished economist and long-serving member of the House of Lords, has passed away at 84. Desai was widely recognised for his profound influence on both the academic and political spheres in the United Kingdom. He was elevated to the peerage as Lord Desai of St Clement Danes on 30 April 1991, following a notable academic career that included significant contributions to the London School of Economics (LSE) and active involvement in the British Labour Party. His passing marks the end of a significant era in economic thought and public service. His legacy is celebrated by both his peers and students, who remember him as a mentor and visionary.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Narendra Modi said: "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Desai's academic journey

Desai's academic journey began in India, where he completed his master's degree at the University of Bombay. He then advanced his studies at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a PhD by 1963. Desai's tenure at the LSE was marked by his establishment of the Centre for the Study of Global Governance in 1992 and his role as the director and founding member of the LSE’s Development Studies Institute from 1990 to 1995. His research interests included globalisation, market liberalisation, and the interplay between the private sector and the state in development, rooted in Marxian economics. His work in these areas has been influential, shaping both academic discourse and practical policy-making. His dedication to these fields was unwavering, and he remained an active voice throughout his career.

Desai's work

Throughout his career, Desai authored numerous significant works, including over 200 academic articles and several books such as "Marxian Economic Theory" and "Marx's Revenge: The Resurgence of Capitalism and the Death of Statist Socialism."

His scholarly endeavours extended beyond economics into cultural and historical domains with titles like "The Rediscovery of India" and "Who Wrote the Bhagwadgita?" His intellectual contributions have left an indelible mark on the academic community, inspiring a new generation of economists and thinkers. His writings continue to be a source of inspiration and knowledge for students and scholars worldwide.

Member of the British Labour Party

In addition to his academic pursuits, Desai was a committed member of the British Labour Party, serving as chairman from 1986 to 1992. It was during the latter part of his chairmanship that he was appointed a life peer as Baron Desai in recognition of his substantial contributions to public life. His dual roles in academia and politics allowed him to influence policy-making and economic thought significantly. His ability to bridge these worlds made him a unique and respected figure in both fields. His political insights were as profound as his academic ones, making him a versatile and influential leader.

Desai's legacy includes not only his academic and political achievements but also his commitment to fostering a deep understanding of economic and social issues. His work bridged theoretical and practical realms, impacting economic policy and education in the UK and globally. The academic and political worlds mourn the loss of a pioneering thinker whose contributions will continue to resonate for years to come. His dedication to education and public service remains a guiding light for future scholars and policymakers. His life's work continues to inspire and guide those who strive to make meaningful contributions to society.