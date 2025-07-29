PM Modi makes it clear again: 'Indus Water Treaty in current form won't work'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the Indus Water Treaty, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, is no longer viable in its current form. Addressing Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor, Modi described the treaty as a "blunder" committed by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together. pic.twitter.com/rD2A17BhDO — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 29, 2025

"The Indus water treaty was a blunder committed by Jawaharlal Nehru - and it was rectified after the Pahalgam attack," Modi said, adding that "India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together."

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Prime Minister said the Operation Sindoor would continue - and it was a notice to Pakistan that "India will always act till Pakistan stops attacks."

In a direct attack on the Congress, Modi said the party had repeatedly compromised national security. "Congress has always compromised on national security. Those who are asking today why PoK was not taken back should first answer whose government gave the opportunity to Pakistan to capture PoK. The answer is clear," he said.

PM Modi also defended his frequent references to Nehru's policies, which he said continue to impact India's security and strategic position even today. "Whenever I mention Nehru ji, Congress and its ecosystem get rattled. 'Lamhon ne khata ki, sadiyon ne saza paayi'. To date, the country is suffering the punishment of all the decisions that were taken since independence."