ED arrests former TMC minister Sujit Bose in West Bengal municipality hiring scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 11 arrested former West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose on Monday in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged municipality recruitment scam. The arrest followed a day of questioning where officials confronted Bose with evidence before placing him under custody.

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The investigation, which stems from a CBI FIR registered under the directions of the Calcutta High Court, centers on large-scale illegalities in the recruitment process across various municipalities in West Bengal.

The federal agency had previously intensified its crackdown on October 10, 2025, conducting searches at 13 locations. These raids included the office and residence of Bose, the former Minister of Fire and Emergency Services, and resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and Rs. 45 Lakh in cash.

The scope of the scam surfaced during a separate investigation into the Primary Teachers Recruitment case in 2023. Searches at premises linked to Ayan Sil revealed digital evidence and documents suggesting the fraud extended far beyond education.

The scrutiny uncovered manipulated appointments for various municipal roles, including:

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Mazdoors and Sweepers

Clerks and Peons

Ambulance attendants and Drivers

Pump operators and Sanitary assistants

The OMR manipulation conspiracy

ED investigations revealed a centralised conspiracy involving public servants and political leaders. Contracts for printing question papers, OMR sheets, and merit list preparation for multiple municipal corporations — including Kanchrapra, New Barrackpore, and South Dum Dum—were consistently awarded to a single firm, M/s. ABS Infozon Pvt Ltd, directed by Ayan Sil.

"Ayan Sil... by abusing his power and position being responsible for the printing, designing and evaluation of OMR sheets resorted to manipulation of OMR sheets of the candidates and facilitated the illegal appointments of several unmeritorious candidates in lieu of money."

The agency has already filed a Prosecution Complaint against Ayan Sil before the Special Court (PMLA) in Kolkata. The arrest of Sujit Bose follows previous searches at the residences of other high-ranking officials, including Rathin Ghosh, as the ED continues to trace the financial trail of the recruitment racket.