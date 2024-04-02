ED files money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query scandal

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in connection with the cash-for-query controversy, as reported by news agency ANI citing sources. Moitra, known for her bold speeches and debates in the Lok Sabha, was expelled from the Lower House in December last year following a parliamentary Ethics Committee's report, which found her responsible for accepting gifts and illegal gratification.

The former investment banker with JP Morgan Chase, who criticized the expulsion recommendation by the Ethics committee as unjust, accused the BJP of attempting to undermine democracy in the country.

Moitra, who was renominated by the TMC from the Krishnanagar seat after her expulsion last year, accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of acting as "political agents of the saffron camp."

