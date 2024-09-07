ED probe reveals 'doctor babu's luxurious bunglow' owned by Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a probe into the financial irregularities case of Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered), the investigations revealed that Ghosh and his wife Sangeeta Ghosh own a luxurious bungalow.

According to the sources, the two-storey luxurious property is located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and is surrounded by hundreds of acres of empty land.

Local residents have stated that the property known as 'Sangeetasandip Villa' is named after Dr. Sandip Ghosh and his wife, Sangeeta.

Locals, who refer to the bungalow as "Doctor Babu's house," reported frequently seeing Ghosh visiting with family members. They also alleged that several farmhouses in the area were built under the direction of Dr Sandip Ghosh, who they also accused of acquiring large parcels of land in the block.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids as part of a wider investigation into alleged financial misconduct at RG Kar during Ghosh's time as principal. On Friday, raids took place at various locations in Kolkata and its suburbs, including Ghosh's residence and properties owned by his relatives.

The ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Ghosh, akin to a criminal FIR. The doctor is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), having been arrested along with three associates earlier this month in connection with the corruption case.

This case originated from allegations made by Dr Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar, who accused Ghosh and his associates of misusing government funds, nepotism, and irregularities in vendor selection and recruitment. Ali also suggested that corruption at the hospital could be linked to the death of a trainee doctor who was reportedly aware of the misconduct.

Additionally, on Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed Ghosh's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court decision that denied his request to be included as a party in the corruption case. The court ruled that, as an accused, Ghosh has no legal right to intervene in the proceedings.