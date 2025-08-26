ED raid at Saurabh Bhardwaj’s residence: AAP says diversionary tactics; BJP claims scam exposed

A war of words has broken out between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj’s residence and other premises. The AAP has alleged that the raids are a tactic to divert attention from questions being raised about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree. The BJP retorted that the raids have exposed the “medical scam” under the previous Delhi government.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party would not be intimidated by this “misuse” of central investigation agencies by the Modi government.

"AAP is being targeted because it has been the strongest voice against the Modi government's wrong policies and corrupt practices. The Modi government wants to silence our voice, but that will never happen. AAP will not be intimidated by these raids of the BJP," said Kejriwal in a post on social media.

The ED investigation against Bharadwaj stems from an FIR registered by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in June. Official sources said the raids were linked to a money laundering probe in connection with the alleged scam in health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi. At least 13 locations in the National Capital Region were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia called the raids “diversionary tactic”. "The raids are a diversionary tactic. The case pertains to the time when Bharadwaj was not holding any ministerial post. The case is false," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi said, "Why was there a raid at Saurabh ji's place today? Because questions are being raised across the country about Prime Minister Modi's degree – is Modi ji's degree fake? The raid was carried out only to divert attention from this discussion. The case being cited is from a time when Saurabh ji was not even a minister. This clearly shows that the case is false.”

BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, meanwhile, said, "We have said it earlier also that the previous AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal looted Delhi through scams. Now the party is trying to fool people in other states.”

Delhi BJP MLA Harish Khurana alleged that the AAP government paid contractors' bills, even though no work was done on the ground for the construction of hospitals.