ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj’s residence in connection with hospital construction scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 13 locations, including the residence of former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects during the AAP government’s tenure.

The searches covered sites in Delhi and nearby areas. The central agency has not yet revealed details of any assets seized or specific financial irregularities found.

The case began with a complaint filed by then Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta in August 2024. The complaint alleged corruption in the sanction and execution of 24 hospital projects worth Rs 5,590 crore during 2018-19. These projects included 11 new hospitals and 13 upgrades to existing facilities.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the projects faced delays, cost overruns, and suspected embezzlement. None of the hospitals were completed on time, and several hundred crores in increased costs remain unexplained.

One major scheme, the Rs 1,125 crore ICU Hospital Project, aimed at creating 6,800 beds across seven pre-engineered facilities, is reportedly only half complete despite significant spending.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against Bhardwaj and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain after receiving approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Allegations include manipulation of project budgets, misuse of public funds, and collusion with private contractors.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.