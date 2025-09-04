ED summons Shikhar Dhawan over 1xBet promotion under online betting app probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with an online betting app investigation. Officials issued the summons after Dhawan was found promoting the betting platform 1x on social media.

Dhawan is expected to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the probe into the "illegal" betting app 1xBet, sources told PTI. The 39-year-old cricketer is reportedly linked to the app through endorsements, and the ED aims to clarify the nature of his involvement.

The agency is investigating multiple illegal betting apps that are alleged to have defrauded users of crores of rupees and evaded taxes. Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned by the ED in the same case, with a focus on his endorsements and connections to 1xBet.

The federal probe aligns with the Union government’s recent legislation banning real-money online gaming. Officials say the move seeks to curb illegal betting operations and strengthen regulatory oversight of online gaming platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)