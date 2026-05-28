Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Are SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, others open or closed today in India on May 28? Details here

Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Are SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, others open or closed today in India on May 28? Details here

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule and updates from banks, branches in many cities will likely to remain shut down

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 28, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Are SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, others open or closed today in India on May 28? Details here“Banks Closed Across Several States on Eid-ul-Adha 2026; Check RBI Holiday Schedule”

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) holiday 2026: Banks across several states in India including the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, and HDFC Bank among others are closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on the day of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha. However, the holiday is not being observed uniformly nationwide, as the final dates were revised in many states after moon-sighting announcements.

Advertisement

The uncertainty over the holiday date began after some states shifted the Bakrid celebration from May 27 to May 28. Following the revised announcements, Delhi, Telangana and a number of other states declared Thursday as an official public holiday for banks and government institutions.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule and updates from banks, branches in many cities are likely to remain shut. Customers visiting banks for services such as cheque deposits, cash transactions, loan-related paperwork, or KYC verification may experience delays.

Indian stock exchanges, including the NSE and BSE, will also close due to the Bakrid holiday. The closure has shortened the trading week for market participants and investors.

Even though physical branches will be closed in several regions, online banking facilities continue to function normally. UPI transactions, ATM services, mobile banking apps and internet banking remain available for customers throughout the holiday. Banking experts have advised people to rely on digital services for urgent transactions to avoid inconvenience.

Advertisement

Since bank holidays differ according to state-wise notifications, some regions may continue regular banking operations. Customers are therefore advised to confirm the holiday status with their local branch or through their bank’s official website before planning a visit.

Eid al-Adha is among the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world. The occasion is marked by prayers, charitable acts and family gatherings. Along with banks, several schools, offices and public institutions are also closed in many states as part of the celebrations.

With multiple states revising holiday dates and regional schedules varying across the country, the May 28 bank closure has become one of the most talked-about banking holidays this month.

Published on: May 28, 2026 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today