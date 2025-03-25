Eknath Shinde on Kunal Kamra’s ‘traitor’ jokes: ‘I don’t focus on who says what’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the Kunal Kamra joke controversy, said that there should be a limit, and that action causes reaction. He said he does not justify vandalism, and that he would refrain from responding to the allegations.

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

"I will not speak much on this. I do not justify vandalism," said Shinde commenting on the vandalism of the studio where Kamra had performed. "Otherwise, action causes reaction," he cautioned.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde said. "Nowadays, I don't reply to allegations. I say my work will be my reply. I've always prioritised work. All the projects like Atal Setu, Coastal Road (both in Mumbai) and Metro projects had stopped abruptly. We restarted them, giving priority to development and welfare schemes," he said, further highlighting the welfare initiatives of the state government.

"So, I don't focus on who says what; I answer them through my work," he added.

Kamra has been, meanwhile, summoned by the Khar Police after an FIR was registered for public mischief and defamation. This action followed a strong reaction from Shiv Sena workers, who vandalised the Habitat Studio where Kamra had performed.

The police have also since arrested several party members involved in the incident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from Kamra, citing that the Deputy CM was “insulted" and warned of legal action.

Fadnavis emphasised that while humour is permissible, derogatory statements against leaders cross a line. Kamra, defending his actions, asserted that the right "is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich”.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have described the FIR against Kamra as a "mockery of law”.