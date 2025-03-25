Kunal Kamra joke row: Khar Police summons comedian over remarks on Eknath Shinde

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been summoned by the Khar Police after an FIR was registered against him for remarks made against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up comedy show. The FIR, originally filed by MIDC police, was transferred to Khar police for further investigation. Kamra, who is currently not in Mumbai, was required to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today.

Related Articles

This action follows outrage from Shiv Sena workers, who have demanded Kamra apologise for his comments.

The controversy began when Kamra shared a video clip in which he parodied a Hindi song to critique Eknath Shinde’s 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. The spoof, indirectly referring to Shinde's appearance and his association with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, triggered a strong response from Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis too emphasised that, "Eknath Shinde ji has been insulted, and an attempt has been made to do so. This will not be tolerated," and pressed for Kamra to apologise, hinting at legal repercussions.

In retaliation to the show, Shiv Sena workers vandalised Habitat Studio, the venue where Kamra performed, resulting in the arrest of several party members. Kamra, responding to the situation, asserted his right to free speech. "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right,” he said.

He also called for equal application of the law against those involved in the vandalism. This incident has been labelled a "mockery of law" by opposition leaders who criticised the FIR against Kamra.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the demolition of Habitat Studio, citing rule violations, though specifics were not disclosed. The civic body’s action added to the tension, with Kamra cynically commenting that he might consider "Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition" for his next venue.

Kamra said he is open to cooperating with the investigation but insisted on fair legal treatment for all parties involved.