Eknath Shinde to be present at oath-taking ceremony, portfolios to be discussed among Mahayuti leaders: Fadnavis' aide

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan on Monday told reporters that Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde will be present at the oath-taking ceremony on December 5. The oath-taking ceremony for the new Maharashtra government will be held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahajan, also considered among senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' close aides, met Shinde at his residence on Monday evening. Mahajan emphasised that he only enquired about Shinde's health and did not discuss anything related to politics.

"We are all together in Mahayuti. Shinde will be there for the swearing-in ceremony," Mahajan told reporters. He added that he sought an appointment with Shinde 5-6 days ago but could not meet the latter since he was unwell and in his native village.

Fadnavis' confidant added that all the issues concerning cabinet berths and portfolio allocations will be discussed by the senior members of the Mahayuti.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the assembly polls were fought under Shinde's leadership and the onus lies on the BJP's leadership to decide how to maintain his stature. The contribution of the caretaker CM should be duly acknowledged, he added.

Commenting on reports suggesting that government formation is being delayed due to Shinde, he said: "The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5. But many baseless rumours are being circulated. Eknath Shinde, as the caretaker chief minister, has no role in these delays. The BJP's internal selection process is their matter. Shinde has already conveyed that he will accept any decision made by them."

Kesarkar, a former state minister, further dismissed reports suggesting discord among the Mahayuti allies -- BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. He described these reports as misinformation spread by the opposition leaders.

The senior Shiv Sena leader also emphasised the BJP's leading role in the coalition and said that just like other important portfolios, the Home Department is always jointly run by the CM and the Home Minister.

Shinde, who cancelled public engagements due to his health on Monday, has emphasised he will not obstruct discussions for the top post. Moreover, his son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has denied media reports suggesting that he was in contention for becoming the Deputy CM.

While denying the reports, Shrikant called them baseless and said: "I have no desire for a position in power. My focus remains on my Lok Sabha constituency and my party's growth."

At the same time, the BJP has named Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as the central observers to convene a meeting of its newly elected MLAs in Maharashtra.

In the recently conducted assembly polls, the Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats in its kitty. The Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.