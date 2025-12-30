JBM Auto shares jump over 6%; company issues clarification on Fortum pact

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd surged 6.49 per cent on Tuesday to touch an intraday high of Rs 648.50. Last checked, the stock was trading 3.91 per cent higher at Rs 632.50. At this price, the counter has slipped 18.16 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company issued a clarification following a news report titled "JBM Group signs exclusivity pact to buy Fortum's EV charging business in India".

Addressing the report, the automobile component manufacturer stated in an exchange filing that its corporate office is closed from December 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026, and that based on the information currently available, neither JBM Auto Ltd nor any of its subsidiaries has executed any agreement related to the information mentioned in the article.

"For a detailed clarification, we are doing the needful. We kindly request your understanding and allow us time until the reopening of our corporate office on January 2, 2026," the company said.

It also reiterated that it complies with Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and will continue to keep stock exchanges informed of all material information and price-sensitive developments.

Advertisement

As of September 2025, promoters held a 67.53 per cent stake in the Gurugram-headquartered company.