'Confident he will stand with us': Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis invites Eknath Shinde to be part of new govt

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that he would be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister at 5:30 PM on Thursday at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan. The declaration followed his formal claim to form the state government after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a resounding victory in the assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis extended an olive branch to Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, urging him to join the new cabinet. "Yesterday, I met Eknath Shinde and conveyed the wishes of Mahayuti workers for his inclusion in this government. I am confident he will stand with us. Together, we will deliver on the promises made to the people of Maharashtra," he said.

The oath-taking ceremony has been scheduled by Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Meanwhile, Shinde, who had earlier been in contention for the Chief Minister’s position, stated that he would consider Fadnavis' proposal. "I will decide on the suggestion to join the cabinet," Shinde remarked, addressing speculation over his role in the new government.

Shinde's recent absence from political proceedings, citing health concerns while staying in Thane, had sparked rumours of discord within the Mahayuti alliance. However, his return to Mumbai and meeting with Fadnavis on Tuesday signalled efforts to mend ties.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance clinched a commanding 235 seats in the state assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party, securing 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 57 and 41 seats respectively, solidifying their positions within the coalition.

Union Minister and BJP central observer for Maharashtra, Vijay Rupani, revealed that two deputy chief ministers would also be sworn in alongside Fadnavis. While the names of these leaders remain under wraps, Rupani assured that discussions with Mahayuti partners to finalise the full cabinet lineup were ongoing.

Dispelling rumours of friction within the alliance, Rupani emphasised the coalition’s unity. "There are no differences within the Mahayuti. All partners are aligned and happy," he stated.

Earlier, the BJP’s Maharashtra Legislative Party had unanimously elected Devendra Fadnavis as its leader, clearing the way for his return as Chief Minister. The upcoming oath ceremony will mark a significant moment for the Mahayuti alliance, which now bears the responsibility of steering Maharashtra's governance.

