'Elected BJP MP or a Troll?': Netizens divided after Kangana Ranaut shares meme over Rahul Gandhi on caste census

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi uniquely for his proposal for a nationwide caste census. In her Instagram story, the Mandi MP shared a meme depicting Gandhi wearing a skull cap, a yellow mark on his forehead, and a cross necklace.

“Jaati jivi jise bina jaati pooche jaati ganana karani hai (He who wishes to hold a caste census without asking anyone's caste),” Kangana wrote with a photo on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Kangana has taken potshots at Rahul Gandhi over the caste census issue. Recently, amid controversy over BJP MP Anurag Thakur's caste remarks against Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of Thakur's speech, Kangana shared old videos on the caste debate. She described Gandhi's approach to the topic as "crude" and "condescending," and referred to him as "pasta with kadi patta tadka."

"You know nothing of your own caste, your grandfather is Muslim, grandmother Parsi, mummy Christian and it feels like someone tempered pasta with curry leaves to make rice and lentils, but he wants to know everyone’s caste,” she wrote in a story on Instagram earlier this week.

However, the actor-turned-politician received mixed reactions from netizens on the meme. Some urged her to focus on her constituency, which is dealing with the aftermath of cloudbursts, while others supported her ongoing criticism of Rahul Gandhi.

Elected BJP MP or a Troll?

"Elected BJP MP or a Troll?", a user wrote on X. "Beautiful dance of a BJP politician from Mandi - Kangana Ranaut. She demanded the Drug Test of Rahul Gandhi, now Who all wants a drug test of her?" another user shared a throwback video.

Beautiful dance of a BJP politician from Mandi - Kangana Ranaut.

She demanded the Drug Test of Rahul Gandhi, now Who all wants a drug test of her?

"Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram story. Kangana cooking Pappu." a user wrote in support of the actor-turned MP.