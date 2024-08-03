Election Commission of India to review poll preparations in J &K from August 8-10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week to assess the readiness for upcoming elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, will be in the Union Territory from August 8 to 10.

During the visit, the commission plans to engage with local administrative officials and representatives from various political parties in the regions of Srinagar and Jammu. A key event is scheduled for August 10, when the commission will hold a review meeting with enforcement agencies in Jammu, followed by a press conference to inform the media about the findings of their review.

Earlier this year, in March 2024, CEC Rajiv Kumar assured political leaders and residents of Jammu and Kashmir of the commission's commitment to conducting assembly elections in the UT. This assurance came during a prior visit by the commission, which was part of a three-member team assessing the situation ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

The recent Lok Sabha Elections in 2024 witnessed a record turnout, demonstrating significant engagement from the populace of Jammu and Kashmir. CEC Kumar noted, "This active participation is a huge positive for the upcoming Assembly elections, ensuring that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory."

Next week marks a significant milestone, as Jammu and Kashmir will complete five years as a Union Territory. The region was bifurcated into two Union Territories in 2019, coinciding with the abrogation of its special status under Article 370. Since then, governance has been under the authority of the Lieutenant Governor.

