'Elections in J&K saw no rigging or...': Omar Abdullah's all-out praise for PM Modi deals a blow to Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah delivered a speech full of praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel on Monday. Abdullah hailed the PM's commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's development and emphasised that recent assembly elections saw no rigging or misuse of authority—a statement likely to stir unease within the INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress party.

The Congress, a key member of the opposition INDIA alliance, has frequently accused the BJP of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and has demanded a return to ballot paper voting. Abdullah's public endorsement of the fairness of the J&K elections under Modi's leadership may further strain ties between the NC and Congress, especially given their alliance during the state elections.

Referring to Modi's earlier pledge on International Yoga Day to reduce "both the distance from Delhi and the distance from the heart," Abdullah lauded the PM's consistent engagement with J&K.

"Within 15 days, this is your second program related to Jammu and Kashmir. Before this, you inaugurated a rail division for Jammu, and now you have come to Sonamarg for the inauguration of this tunnel. Such projects not only reduce the distance from the heart but also the distance from Delhi," he said.

Abdullah also lauded Modi for keeping his promise of holding elections in the region. "During that time, you promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that elections would soon be held, giving them the opportunity to elect their government through their vote. You kept your promise, and within four months, elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the smooth execution of the elections: "The elections you conducted saw massive participation from the people, and most importantly, there were no complaints of rigging or misuse of power. Not a single polling booth required a re-poll. The credit for this goes to you, your team, and the Election Commission of India (EC)."

Abdullah further touched on the sensitive issue of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Expressing optimism, he remarked, "My heart believes that the Prime Minister will soon fulfill his third promise, made on Yoga Day to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will once again reclaim its place in this nation with the status of a state."

The Sonamarg Tunnel, a critical infrastructure project constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore, will ensure all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, bypassing landslide-prone areas and enhancing access to Ladakh. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet, it includes a 6.4 km main tunnel, an egress tunnel, and approach roads.

Concluding his speech, Abdullah expressed gratitude for Modi's presence, saying, "Prime Minister, you must have noticed that even the weather supported you today. There wasn’t a single cloud in the sky. It may be cold, but there is no lack of sunlight. While it is cold outside, there is no shortage of warmth in our hearts."

Abdullah's unequivocal praise for Modi and the EC stands in stark contrast to Congress' allegations about EVM tampering and misuse of power in elections. His remarks may deepen tensions within the INDIA bloc, which is already on the verge of collapse as some parties want Congress to step aside and let Mamata Banerjee take charge of the alliance.



