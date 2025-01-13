PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg; says he ‘keeps his promises’

PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel is touted to enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg via Leh. The project was built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. After inaugurating the project PM Modi met the tunnel workers and also interacted with the project officials.

Apart from PM Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present at the inauguration.

Z-MORH TUNNEL IN SONAMARG

The tunnel is a two-lane bi-directional road of 6.5 km length between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. It is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre escape passage for emergencies. The Z-Morh tunnel is situated at an altitude of 8,650 ft above sea level. The tunnel is expected to give a boost to tourism in the area.

The foundation stone for the Z-Morh tunnel was laid in 2012 by the then minister for surface transport C P Joshi in the presence of his then cabinet colleague Farooq Abdullah, then Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Work began in 2015 on the tunnel and was expected to be completed by 2016/17. The project had first gone to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) which stopped the work due to financial stress. It was later re-tendered to APCO Infratech.

The Z-Morh tunnel, along with Zojla tunnel which will be completed by 2028, is expected to reduce the distance between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh from 49 km to 43 km, and boost vehicle speed from around 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr.

‘KEEP MY PROMISES’: PM MODI

PM Modi said that he keeps the promises that he makes and that the right things happen at the right time. "You have to believe that this is Modi and he keeps his promises. There is a right time for everything and right things will happen at the right time," said Modi, addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the tunnel.

He said there was an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and its effect on tourism is evident. "Kashmir is writing a new saga of development today," he said.