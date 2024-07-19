Elon Musk highlights America as ‘Land of Opportunity’, shares data showing Indian-Americans have highest median household income

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed out how the United States is a ‘land of opportunities’ while sharing a statistic that showed median household income of various ethnic groups that have migrated to the US.

In a post on his social media platform X (formally Twitter), Musk shared a graphics that showed median household income of ethnic groups in the US and wrote “Wow, America really is the land of opportunity!”

Originally posted by user ‘The Rabbit Hole’, the census report titled ‘Median US Household Income By Selected Ethnic Groups, 2018’ shows Indians in America reported the highest median household income at $119,858, followed by Taiwanese at $95,736, and Chinese at $81,487. White Americans, in contrast, reported the least US median household income in 2018, at $65,902.

The data set also showed that Pakistani Americans have a median household income of $77,315, ranking fifth in the table. The data set also contained the median household incomes of Filipino, Korean, Cambodian, Hmong and Vietnamese Americans.

In 2022, the gross median household income for Asian households in the United States stood at $108,700.

Last month he re-shared a statistic which showed that Asian women earn more than white males in the US. The original post that he re-posted has now disappeared from X, a platform he owns.

Musk appeared to agree with the question that appeared along with the infographic on earnings of Asian women and White American men.

“Ever wonder why Asian women aren’t mentioned by the left when it lectures us about race and gender pay gaps? Because Asian women are the stone that kills both narratives,” the text accompanying the infographic said.

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States. There are nearly five million people of Indian-origin residing in the US with several of them being first or second-generation immigrants. Many of them also occupy important positions, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft head Satya Nadella.