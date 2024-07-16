Elon Musk postpones Tesla robotaxi launch for 'important design change' and to show-off more features

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday that the unveiling of the company's robotaxi will be postponed to allow for a significant design change to the vehicle's front and to showcase additional features.

Musk did not specify a new date for the launch event. Initially scheduled for August 8, the event has now been pushed to October, according to Bloomberg News. The delay allows Tesla to incorporate the new design and other enhancements.

In a reply on his social media platform X, Musk stated, "Requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things."

The development of robotaxis and autonomous driving systems faces numerous engineering and regulatory challenges. Wall Street analysts and Tesla investors have expressed that a delay in the robotaxi launch is not surprising, given these hurdles.

Musk was originally expected to launch the robotaxi in an August event. The focus of the company shifted from bringing forth a new more affordable entry-model for the current line-up to robotaxis. The affordable variant was also expected to be the first car to officially launch in the Indian market. However, the changed plans also seem to have impacted Tesla's India plans.

The technical details about the robotaxi remain sparse, with Musk mentioning that some vehicles will be owned and operated by Tesla, while others will be owned by individuals and rented out through Tesla's network.