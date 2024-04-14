Elon Musk planning to set up entire ecosystem of Tesla in India: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in an exclusive interaction with India Today, shed light on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's perspective on India, emphasizing the country's immense potential as a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Goyal underscored Musk's recognition of India's competitive manufacturing costs and abundant talent pool, which he views as key advantages for establishing Tesla's presence in the country.

According to Goyal, Musk sees India not only as a lucrative market but also as a strategic base for serving global markets. He highlighted Tesla's success story in China, where the company played a pivotal role in catalyzing the growth of the electric mobility ecosystem. Through partnerships and collaborations with local companies, Tesla facilitated the establishment of numerous electric vehicle manufacturing plants, thereby accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in the region.

He further said all the major companies are showing interest in India because they are confident about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral prospects, asserting that his return to power would be with a resounding majority. Goyal mentioned the global significance of India's emergence as a leader in electric mobility, emphasizing that the world has taken notice of the country's strides in this field.

According to Goyal, Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of India as the world's hub for electric mobility is a significant development. He emphasized that this declaration has garnered attention from major companies worldwide, who are now considering India as their manufacturing base for electric vehicles in the future.

When asked Maharashtra and Gujarat will be considered as the potential destinations for Tesla, Goyal laughed and said, "Hum Bharat ke rehne wale hai Bharat ki baat karte hai." As a prospective Member of Parliament from Mumbai North, Goyal emphasized the importance of prioritizing India's interests and fostering economic growth across the nation.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has confirmed his visit to India on April 21 and 22. During his trip, he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Musk is set to make some big announcements, including the launch of the Starlink service and plans to invest between $2 billion to $3 billion in India.